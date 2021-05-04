Mandya: Doctor attacked over death of Covid patient

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 01:53 ist
Postgraduate students gather near the MIMS director's office to lodge a complaint against the attack on a doctor in the Covid ward in Mandya on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Tension prevailed for some time at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital when the irate family members of a Covid-infected youth attacked a doctor, holding her responsible for his death, in the city on Tuesday.

Dr Ayesha, a postgraduate medical student, who was attacked, is out of danger. The other staffers in the ward rescued her.

According to officials, a 29-year-old youth was on ventilator support in the hospital. There was a power fluctuation for some time in the ward on Tuesday afternoon. Though the power resumed immediately, the family members alleged that the youth died as the ventilator stopped functioning. They entered the ward and started arguing, creating trouble. They attacked the doctor who was in the ward. This created anxiety among the family members of other patients. They also entered the ward, to ensure that the patients are safe.

When the situation went out of control, the doctors alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to the doctors, power fluctuation, for a few seconds, is a common problem. “The other patients have not faced any issue. The youth was admitted to the hospital in Mandya as he could not get treatment in Bengaluru. We had already told the family members that his condition was critical. He has died of Covid and not due to power variation,” they said.

Meanwhile, doctors and medical students staged a protest, condemning the attack on Dr Ayesha. Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi visited the spot and assured them of providing necessary security to the medical staff.

SP Ashwini said a case would be filed against those who attacked the doctor.

