Mandya doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A 64-year-old doctor, who was serving at a quarantine centre in K R Pet taluk, in Mandya district, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is the third such case of a corona warrior testing positive for the virus, in the recent past in the district. He is being treated at the COVID hospital.

All his primary contacts have been traced and quarantined.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the district, with the majority of them having a travel history of Maharashtra. The COVID-19 tally as on June 1 was 285.