Mandya doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Mandya doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jun 02 2020, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 14:40 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

A 64-year-old doctor, who was serving at a quarantine centre in K R Pet taluk, in Mandya district, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

This is the third such case of a corona warrior testing positive for the virus, in the recent past in the district. He is being treated at the COVID hospital.

All his primary contacts have been traced and quarantined.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the district, with the majority of them having a travel history of Maharashtra. The COVID-19 tally as on June 1 was 285.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 