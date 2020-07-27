Mandya doctors withdraw protest after Tahsildar agrees to their demands

The doctors and paramedics of a taluk hospital at Malavalli, Mandya district, withdrew a protest demanding facilities to treat the Covid-19 patients on Monday.

They decided to withdraw the protest after Tahsildar K Chandramouli visited the spot and assured to make food and accommodation arrangements and discuss the medical devices with the Health Department.

Six doctors and around 20 paramedics and 'D' group employees staged a protest urging the authorities to provide accommodation facility and protective equipment for treating the Covid-19 patients. There are around 29 Covid-19 positive cases in the hospital.