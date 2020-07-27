Doctors withdraw protest as Tahsildar agrees to demands

Mandya doctors withdraw protest after Tahsildar agrees to their demands

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 27 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 15:42 ist

The doctors and paramedics of a taluk hospital at Malavalli, Mandya district, withdrew a protest demanding facilities to treat the Covid-19 patients on Monday. 

They decided to withdraw the protest after Tahsildar K Chandramouli visited the spot and assured to make food and accommodation arrangements and discuss the medical devices with the Health Department.

Six doctors and around 20 paramedics and 'D' group employees staged a protest urging the authorities to provide accommodation facility and protective equipment for treating the Covid-19 patients. There are around 29 Covid-19 positive cases in the hospital.

