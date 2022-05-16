Mandya girl appears for examination on her wedding day

Mandya girl appears for examination on her wedding day

She is a first-year BCom student at the STG Educational Institution at Chinakurali

DHNS
  • May 16 2022, 00:38 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 07:54 ist
Bride Aishwarya appears for the exam immediately after her marriage at the STG Educational Institution in Chinakurali village of Pandavapura taluk, recently.

A bride who appeared for the exam immediately after tying the nuptial knot in Pandavapura, recently, has became an inspiration for many.

Aishwarya is the daughter of Yogendra and Kamala, a couple from Lingapura village, in the taluk.

She is a first-year BCom student at the STG Educational Institution at Chinakurali. Though her wedding date clashed with the exam dates, she did not give it a miss.

The marriage between Aishwarya and Avinash, son of Somashekar and Bhagyalakshmi of Lakshmipura village in Mysuru taluk, was held at the TAPCMS Kalyana Mantap in the town. Aishwarya, dressed up in her wedding attire, went to the college directly after her wedding, and appeared for the exam, winning appreciation from many.

