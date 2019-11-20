Mandya: Officials seize sarees transported in car

Election officials have seize sarees that were being transported in a car at Sakshibeedu in the Mandya district on Thesday.

The officials found sarees along with the pamphlets carrying photographs of BJP candidate K C Narayana Gowda, a disqualified MLA is the BJP candidate. Gowda has filed nominations from K R Pet Assembly constituency.

The officials, led by Ashok, seized the sarees and other publicity materials. A case have registered at K R Pet Rural police.