Mandya: Officials seize sarees transported in car

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, K R Pet (Mandya Dist),
  • Nov 20 2019, 11:57am ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 11:57am ist
Election officials have seize sarees that were being transported in a car at Sakshibeedu in the Mandya district on Thesday.

The officials found sarees along with the pamphlets carrying photographs of BJP candidate K C Narayana Gowda, a disqualified MLA is the BJP candidate. Gowda has filed nominations from K R Pet Assembly constituency.

The officials, led by Ashok, seized the sarees and other publicity materials. A case have registered at  K R Pet Rural police.

