Mandya: Ranganathittu bird sanctuary reopens for visitors

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district opened its doors to visitors from July 6.

The bird sanctuary was closed for public due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the second wave.

As per the press release, all safety measures are being taken, like sanitisation of boats after each trip, life jackets, boat station, information centre, toilet and others.

Staff members are advised to use hand wash, sanitiser and mask to maintain personal hygiene and social distance.

Visitors to the bird sanctuary are requested to follow Covid norms. Those with cold, cough and other Covid symptoms will not be allowed. Besides, thermal screening is mandatory for visitors at the entrance.

It is also mandatory to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour on the premises.