Mandya district reported two COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, while there was no new case reported in Hassan, which has been continuously reporting a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Both cases in Mandya have a travel history to Maharashtra.

While one is a 50-year-old man, the other is a 10-year-old boy. Both are being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.