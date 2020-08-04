Mandya sugarcane transported to factories in TN

With no signs of resuming Mysuru Sugar (MySugar) factory, the lifeline of farmers of the district, sugarcane grown in Mandya is being transported to factories in Tamil Nadu.

Trucks, laden with sugarcane, plying on the roads is a common scene in the district, with agents convincing the farmers to sell their produce.

While a few private sugar factories have started crushing for the year, a few cooperative factories are making preparations to begin crushing.

The district has around 50 lakh tonne of sugarcane for crushing. Around 30 lakh tonne is ready for harvest. Coromandel sugar factory in KR Pet, NSL and Chamundeshwari factory in Maddur have already begun crushing. Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK) is leased to Nirani Sugars and would resume operations by August 11.

Preparations are underway to resume MySugar factory, under Operation and Management (O&M) system. But, the sugarcane grown in Mandya, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna taluks are being transported to Shakti Sugars and Pyari Sugar factories near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu.

The district administration had made arrangements to transport cane to other districts and states last year, as the factories in Mandya district were closed, due to various reasons.

Tamil Nadu sugar factories have appointed agents in Mandya, according to farmer leader Shambunahalli Suresh.

The VCF-571 variety of sugarcane, grown in Mandya, yields more jaggery, and is in great demand among traders of Tamil Nadu, said Muniraju, a trader from Coimbatore.