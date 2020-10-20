Mandya varsity: Results not announced since 11 months

The students of Mandya Unitary University are anxious, as the university has not announced the results, 11 months after conducting the exams for the degree and postgraduate courses.

The university is in the news for some or the other reason, from the beginning. It also faced the danger of losing accreditation, due to confusions in the recruitment process. The students staged an indefinite protest, demanding exams.

The first semester exam was conducted in November-December 2019. But, the results have not been announced, causing fear among the students. Similarly, postgraduate exams were conducted in March 2020 and the results are yet to be announced.

Due to Covid, the state government had issued directions to pass all students for the second semester, based on their marks in first semester. But, here, the results of first semester has not been announced, leaving the students in a fix.

The employees of the Examination Board, who had prepared question papers for the semester, for degree and postgraduate courses, are yet to receive the allowances, it is said.

Even as the government is planning to open degree and postgraduate colleges from November 1, there are no permanent lecturers at Mandya University.

The guest lecturers have not been paid salaries since 10 months. Most of them have moved on to other colleges. With Mandya University mired in problems, the department of Higher Education should intervene for the benefit of students, demand students.