Mandya woman spends 4 days with daughter's body

The locals initially neglected the foul smell emanating from her house thinking that it could be a dead rat

IANS
IANS, Mandya,
  • May 31 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:54 ist

In a shocking development, an incident of a mother spending four days with her daughter's body came to light on Tuesday in Mandya district.

According to the police, Nagamma, the elderly lady a resident of Halahalli village, was found sleeping beside the foul-smelling and decaying body of her daughter inside their house when the local broke open the door.

Nagamma's daughter Roopa had died at home, but Nagamma chose to not reveal it to anyone.

She had locked the doors and chose to stay inside with the body.

The locals initially neglected the foul smell emanating from her house thinking that it could be a dead rat.

However, they got suspicious after observing that neither Roopa nor Nagammahad come out of the house for a long time.

They also tried contacting Roopa on the phone, but their calls went unanswered.

The police said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of Roopa's death.

After being married for 10 years, Roopa returned to her mother's house after parting with her husband.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mandya

