Mandya youth’s video from Germany goes viral

A selfie video of a youth from Mandya, now in Germany, has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, he has shared the problems faced by the people and the current situation in Germany, which is also seriously affected by COVID-19.

According to the video clip, the people there have taken all precautionary measures, but this has not contained the spread of the virus. Around 18,600 people are suspected to be affected by the virus and more than 200 have tested positive. Around 80 people have already died, the video clip says.

“I am not in danger so far. When COVID-19 was reported in Germany, my parents asked me to return, which I refused. Now, I am not able to return to India. I have not come out of my room since a week. I have stored essential commodities. I do not know when the situation will ease and we can come out. Most of my friends in Delhi are also facing the same situation,” the youth is seen saying in the video.