Mangalore North MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. The BJP MLA is the first legislator from the state to have contracted the virus.

Sources told DH that BJP MLA got admitted after his samples tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday afternoon. The MLA and former principal of Dental college took to Twitter saying: “I have been tested COVID19 positive. With all your blessings, I’m recovering & will be under treatment for few days.”

Sources said the MLA was a primary contact of a person who had tested positive to Covid 19 a few days ago.

The District Health Officer (DHO) and a pathologist serving in the laboratory of Covid Wenlock hospital were among the 90 others who tested positive for the virus in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

Former Bhatkal MLA J D Naik and his family members have self-quarantined themselves after they attended a wedding of a man, who succumbed to the virus four days later, in the port town. Former minister Vinaykumar Sorake had also attended the wedding, he said.

Meanwhile, the virus hotspot Ballari reported 89 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s cases took Ballari past 1000-mark (1,019). The death toll in the district has shot up to 33.

Among the fresh infections are 32 people with influenza-like illness, a health worker from Siruguppa, three Jaipur returnees and two contacts of the infected JSW employees, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told reporters.

Corona warriors catch an infection

Scores of frontline warriors including, doctors, health workers and cops continued to contract virus.

A policeman, a Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike staffer and a contract worker of zilla panchayat are among the 47 fresh cases reported in Dharwad district on Thursday.

The cop attached with Town police station in Dharwad, is believed to have contracted the virus from the Traffic constable living in the same police quarters.

A doctor with a private nursing home in Ramanagara tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The CMC officials and DHO have urged the people who’d visited the nursing home in the last 14 days, to subject themselves for Covid-19 testing.

A few employees of a factory in Bidadi industrial area are said to have contracted the virus. The factory management has been told to sanitise the plant before resuming the operations.

Throat swab samples of two Asha workers at Arabilichi near Bhadravati, Shivamogga district, have returned positive for the virus on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 17 districts (excluding Bengaluru) have reported Covid-19 cases in two digits with three of them crossing 50-mark.