Mangalore University planning to introduce open book exam: VC

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the university is planning to introduce an open book examination system in a few Under Graduate programmes from the academic year 2022-23.

Speaking during the academic council meeting, the VC said that Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will introduce an open book exam system in a selected stream from the current academic year. On the model of VTU, the Mangalore University will also plan for the same from 2022-23.

The open book exam will require lot of planning to frame the questions for the students. Under the system teachers must devise questions that require students to answer in more analytical and critical ways thus encouraging thinking skills in students as compared to traditional exams, he said.

Entrepreneurship development cell

The VC said that Mangalore University will set up an Entrepreneurship development cell, to create awareness on entrepreneurship among the student community. The training and placement cell at the university will be strengthened for the same. Already, the university has the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau.

The Entrepreneurship development cell will help in the development of entrepreneurship skills among the students. An eco-system for creating awareness on entrepreneurship will be created through the cell. Further, the Cell will also offer certificate or diploma courses in entrepreneurship, the VC explained.

Integrated law programme

The Mangalore University has proposed to start a five-year integrated law course at its PG centre in Chikka Aluvara in Kodagu district. The Bar Council has given in-principle approval for the same. The syllabus and regulation for the course is getting ready and is likely to be completed by January, informed Vice Chancellor.

The Academic Council of the university approved regulation governing certificate programme in general law and post graduate diploma programmes in human rights law. The syndicate meeting of the university had decided to start diploma and certificate programmes in law. Accordingly, an expert committee was constituted which prepared syllabus and regulation for the programmes, said the VC.