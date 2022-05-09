Mangaluru: 6 arrested in connection with murder case

Mangaluru: 6 arrested in connection with rowdy-sheeter murder case

Four of the accused hacked the victim - Rahul Thingalaya alias Kakke - to death

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 09 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 16:52 ist

The Mangaluru police arrested six people, including a hotel management student, in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter on April 29 at Emmekere grounds in the Mangaluru South Police Station jurisdiction.

An old rivalry is suspected to be the reason for the murder, according to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar. The arrested are Mahendra Shetty (27) from Emmekere, Akshay Kumar (25) from Bolar, Sushith (20) from Emmekere, Dillesh Bangera (21) from Morgan’s Gate, Shubham (26) from Bolar and Vishnu P (20 ) from Emmekere.

Four of the accused hacked the victim - Rahul Thingalaya alias Kakke - to death. The police are on the hunt for eight more suspects who were part of the conspiracy to murder Rahul.

While Mahendra, Kumar, Sushith and Bangera were arrested at Surathkal Railway Station late Sunday night, the other two were arrested at Suthan Bathery and Someshwar Beach on Monday.

The police have recovered three talwars, four sickles, three knives, two scooters, one bike and five mobile phones from the suspects.

The commissioner said that those arrested along with others had conspired to murder Rahul a day before the incident near Marigudi Temple in Mangaluru.

The prime accused Mahendra and the victim Rahul had a personal enmity following a clash between two groups in Emmekere in 2016. Rahul had allegedly attacked Mahendra in 2019.

Rahul had also attacked one Karthik Shetty and his associates in 2020. So, Shubham had introduced Karthik Shetty and his brother Bharath Shetty to youth from the Emmekere group of Mahendra. As Rahul had attacked the groups of Mahendra and Karthik Shetty, they allegedly decided to murder him. After hatching the conspiracy, all were in contact with Kumar to work out their shelter and the means of escaping after the crime. Vishnu had allegedly helped the accused to flee.

About 13 members are believed to be part of the conspiracy. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
India News
Karnataka News
murder

What's Brewing

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

Crisis after Covid for Lankan women who dress the West

Crisis after Covid for Lankan women who dress the West

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

 