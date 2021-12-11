MIA commences pre-booking facility for Covid test

Mangaluru airport commences pre-booking facility for Covid test

This will be particularly useful for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries who can now book the test beforehand

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 11 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 15:47 ist
A passenger using the common-use self-service kiosk at Mangaluru International Airport. Credit: DH Photo

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has commenced the pre-booking facility for passengers who need to undergo an RT-PCR test.

RT-PCR, rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been arranged in the pre-immigration arrival hall. Similarly, rapid RT-PCR testing facility is also available in the departure area.

The pre-booking link takes users to the Covid-19 page of Mangaluru International Airport which provides Covid-19 information, has Covid-19 gallery, helpline numbers and Covid-19 FAQs that passengers arriving at MIA need for mandatory compliance, said a release.

This is an additional value-added service that Mangaluru International Airport is providing for the passengers.

This will be particularly useful for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries who can now book the test beforehand and proceed to undergo the same on arrival at the airport.

A dedicated testing counter has been set up for passengers who pre-book their RT-PCR or rapid RT-PCR test and will save time otherwise taken for registration.

Mangaluru International Airport has also set up a waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registration counters and two sampling booths, including 70 Rapid RT-PCR machines.

Dedicated passenger service executives are available in the area to assist the passengers, said a release. Stringent sanitising at regular intervals and deep cleaning is being conducted, at the areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals.  

