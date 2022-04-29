Mangaluru artist to showcase paintings at India Art Fair

Mangaluru-based artist Santhosh Deepak Andrade has been selected as a participating artist for the prestigious 13th edition of India Art Fair being held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi, from April 28 to May 1.

Andrade will be displaying five of his original paintings at Booth B-16 during the event organised under the auspices of Art Houz Gallery, Chennai and online partner Mojarto. “India Art Fair is one of the most prestigious art festivals in the country. As a Mangalorean, I am proud to represent our city at this international event. In fact, all paintings that will be on display at India Art Fair are inspired by my childhood memories of Mangaluru’s landscape,” Andrade said.

India Art Fair is the leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art from South Asia. It has been held annually since 2008 and is returning after a long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Spread across a 12,000 sq m venue, the fair offers exposure to next generation of artists. Selected international participants will also bring works that have never or rarely been shown in India.

Having evolved his own style of art, Santhosh Andrade’s paintings evoke nostalgia combined with concern for the environment, a yearning for earthy, humane interactions and challenge the notion of mindless development. His works, which bear a dominating presence of nature and its interface with human life, are highly acclaimed and have been displayed in reputed art events and also gained widespread media attention.

Earlier this year, he scored the second spot in the third All India Art Competition and Exhibition 2021 organised by the State Gallery of Art of the Government of Telangana. In 2020, he won the first place with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh in ‘ORA 2020’, a competition organized by Mojarto, a venture of NDTV India. In 2007, he won the Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy award in addition to many other accolades.

