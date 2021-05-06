Mangaluru auto drivers provide free services for Covid-19 patients

A group of autorickshaw drivers, under the aegis of Yashodha Auto Union, has launched a free autorickshaw service for Covid-19 patients and also for other patients who require immediate admission in hospitals in Udupi.

“I started the service soon after the announcement of lockdown to serve the people in need. During the previous lockdown, two to three patients, whom I knew, had lost their lives after failing to reach the hospital within the golden hour.

To avoid such a situation, I begun free services in Kadekar and Kidiyoor gram panchayat jurisdictions with my auto,” Diwakar Poojary told DH.

Other members of the Union have also joined hands to serve people in times of distress.

A total of 36 auto drivers, under the guidance of Yashodha Auto Union President Krishnamurthy Acharya, are engaged in serving the people.

“We have divided ourselves among the wards and the rural areas that can be covered in our limits to help patients in reaching hospitals.

From morning till 10.30 am on Wednesday, I have received two calls to rush two patients to hospitals in Manipal and Udupi,” he said.

The service is available round-the-clock. “We earn our livelihood from 6 am to 10 am daily. After 10 am, we serve the patients by helping them to reach hospitals in quick time,” said Diwakar.

Our priority is to those who are poor and have no vehicle facilities. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha too has supported our initiative by giving permission letter, along with a sanitiser, to operate during the lockdown period, he added.

“The Union has distributed face shield, mask, sanitiser and gloves to all drivers to ensure the safety of self while shifting Covid-infected patients. We receive calls daily not only to reach the hospitals but also to buy medicines from local pharmacies,” said Poojary.

All 36 autos have mounted a banner mentioning the phone numbers to reach out. The banner also creates awareness on the need to wear a mask and maintain social distance to check spread of Covid-19.

People can contact on 99165 09190.

In Mangaluru

Bajarang Dal and Vishwa Hind Parishat (VHP) have launched a free autorickshaw service for the needy in Mangaluru. Members also arrange food, buy medicines and offer free cremation services. For free auto services in Mangaluru, contact 8884884549.