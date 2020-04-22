Mangaluru helpline number comes handy in lockdown

Mangaluru based Interventional Cardiologist's helpline number comes handy in lockdown

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 22 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 12:13 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

A helpline started by Mangaluru based Interventional Cardiologist a few months ago has been helping the people across the country during the lockdown.  

According to Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a patient from Gorakhpur called the helpline at 11 pm on Tuesday frantically asking for help. Their relative had sustained massive heart attack and also suffered from low BP. The helpline guided them to seek correct advice and medical attention in addition to boosting their morale. Patient is admitted to a hospital in Lucknow undergoing treatment now.

Further, he said on Wednesday at  6:30 am, another patient with heart attack called from Bengaluru. The patient was also suffering from kidney ailment. The helpline guided them to seek attention at a hospital in Whitefield and the patient is improving now.

The helpline 97432 -87599 has been giving guidance on cardiac cases through WhatsApp. 

Dr Kamath said the helpline has become more meaningful during this lockdown announced to check the spread of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
helpline
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 