Mangaluru based Interventional Cardiologist's helpline number comes handy in lockdown

A helpline started by Mangaluru based Interventional Cardiologist a few months ago has been helping the people across the country during the lockdown.

According to Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a patient from Gorakhpur called the helpline at 11 pm on Tuesday frantically asking for help. Their relative had sustained massive heart attack and also suffered from low BP. The helpline guided them to seek correct advice and medical attention in addition to boosting their morale. Patient is admitted to a hospital in Lucknow undergoing treatment now.

Further, he said on Wednesday at 6:30 am, another patient with heart attack called from Bengaluru. The patient was also suffering from kidney ailment. The helpline guided them to seek attention at a hospital in Whitefield and the patient is improving now.

The helpline 97432 -87599 has been giving guidance on cardiac cases through WhatsApp.

Dr Kamath said the helpline has become more meaningful during this lockdown announced to check the spread of coronavirus.