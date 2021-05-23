Mangaluru-based Trust provides insurance coverage for crematorium staff and families

Mangaluru-based Sevanjali Charitable Trust has provided insurance coverage to a BJP corporator and families of crematorium staff at a total cost of Rs 39,851.

"As many as 16 members of seven families have been insured under Corona Kavach policy,: informed Hanumantha Kamath of the Trust. Each member has been insured upto a period of 10 months. Kamath recollected that during the first wave, all the bodies of Covid 19 victims were burnt at the electric crematorium in Bolar.

During the second wave, the bodies of victims who died from Covid 19 are being burnt at Nandigudde and other crematoriums. "It is a challenge to conduct final rites of those who lost their lives to Covid-19. Thus, the Trust has decided to take care of the health of the staff at the crematorium, who are also Corona warriors," he stressed.

The insurance cover of Rs two lakh was provided to the staff of crematorium at Boloor, Nandigudda, Shaktinagara, and Kadri. Insurance cover was also provided to Corporator (Ward number 26) Ganesh Kulal who performed final rites of 15 Covid-19 bodies, he added.

The insurance coverage initiative is to boost the morale of these corona warriors at crematoriums.