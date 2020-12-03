Mangaluru boat capsize: bodies of 3 more fishermen traced

The bodies of three more fishermen were recovered on Wednesday during the massive search operations launched to trace the six fishermen who went missing when the purse seine fishing boat, `Shriraksha', capsized in the Arabian Sea.

The bodies of Ziavullah (32), Hassainar (25) Chintan (21) entangled in the fishing nets, were retrieved on Wednesday.

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday. District in charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary announced a compensation of Rs six lakh each to families of deceased.

The fishing operations came to a standstill and shops at Bunder fishing jetty remained closed to condole the death of six fishermen on Wednesday.