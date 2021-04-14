M'luru boat crash: Fishermen's bodies brought to shore

Mangaluru boat crash: Three fishermen's bodies brought to shore, two rescued admitted to hospital

Six fishermen from Tamil Nadu and three from West Bengal, who were on the boat, are still missing

PTI
Mangaluru,
  Apr 14 2021
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 12:16 ist
Sunil Das (34) (L) from West Bengal and Velmuragan (37) from Tamil Nadu, were rescued by Coast Guards. Credit: Special Arrangement

The bodies of three fishermen killed in the ship-boat collision mid-sea, were brought here, official sources said on Wednesday. Two of the dead were from Colachel in Tamil Nadu while the other was from West Bengal.

The bodies are kept at the district Wenlock hospital here, sources said.

Two fishermen, who were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, have been admitted at the government hospital here.

Six fishermen from Tamil Nadu and three from West Bengal, who were on the boat, are still missing. There were 14 fishermen in the fishing boat IFB Rabah, which set off from Beypore in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Sunday at 11 pm.

The boat collided with a Singapore-based ship MV APL Le Havre at around 2.30 am Tuesday 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast.

Coast Guard vessels Rajdoot, Amartya, C-448, and a dornier aircraft are continuing the search for the missing fishermen. The help of the Navy is also being sought, sources said.

