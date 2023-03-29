Mangaluru: CCB seizes cash worth Rs 3.23 lakh

Mangaluru: CCB seizes cash worth Rs 3.23 lakh

The police seized the cash and the car

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 16:21 ist

The CCB sleuths in Mangaluru seized cash worth Rs 3.23 lakh that was being transported in a car in the Car Street area in Mangaluru. 

When the police were checking vehicles, they found cash in the dashboard of the car driven by C M Hajeem from Ammunje in Bantwal. Hajeem failed to provide the necessary documents.

He claimed that his uncle had asked him to collect cash from the jewellery shop owned by him at Car Street and hand it over to his wife.   

The police seized the cash and the car. A case has been registered at Bunder police station

