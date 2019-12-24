Mangaluru City police release anti-CAA protest videos

The Mangaluru City police on Monday shared the video footage of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that turned violent in Mangaluru on December 19, on its Facebook page.

Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha on Monday had appealed to the public to share photos and video footage, including CCTV recordings, related to the incident with the police.

On the Mangaluru City Police's Facebook page, the police have thanked citizens of Mangaluru for the 'overwhelming support for sharing high-quality images of rioters who had formed an unlawful assembly and were responsible for widespread violence,' said the post.

The posts have been shared with Bengaluru City police, Mysore City Police, Hubli-Dharwad City Police, Commissioner of Police Belagavi City, Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Gulbarga City Police Bengaluru Traffic Police Dakshina Kannada District Police.

The Mangaluru City Police has sought help in identifying the rioters and has sought information about their whereabouts.

Whoever has any information can send the same on mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or Whatsapp on 9480802327. The identity of the source would be kept confidential.

Vital information will be suitably rewarded, said the commissioner of police.