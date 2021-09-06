Mangaluru college student's cover of Sri Lankan song gets good views

The cover version of Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ sung by Alva’s College student Aseema Dhola has received the highest views in YouTube.

The cover version of the same song sung by Yohani and Sathishan had received more than 50 million views recently. Inspired by the same, Aseema had sung the song.

Aseema learnt the lyrics of the song with the help of her friends Thath Mendis and Nipuni Taruka. Priyanka Poojar had directed the cover version of the song. Gunesh Bharathiya and Greshel Kaliyanda had recorded the song.

The song has received more than 12,000 views within two days of uploading it on YouTube.

Originally the song was sung by Dulan and the cover version sung by Aseema has been shared by Dulan on his Instagram page.

Alva’s Education Foundation President Dr M Mohan Alva, Trustee Vivek Alva, Principal Dr Kurian have lauded the efforts of Aseema.