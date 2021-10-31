Mangaluru cops arrest seven people in connection to clash between two groups

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with a clash between two groups at Ballalbagh in Mangaluru on Saturday night.

The groups had allegedly damaged one four-wheeler and about six two-wheelers at the spot. The police had taken up a suo motu case and arrested seven persons and an investigation is under way, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

According to the Barke police, the arrested are Dheeraj Shetty, Rakshith K, Rohith Shetty, Harshith, Keerthiraj, Vivek and Rahul. Around 15 to 20 members were engaged in assaulting one another using cricket stumps, pipes and stones. The vehicles were damaged in the melee, said the police.

Barke PSI Shobha, who was on night rounds, had visited the spot where clashes broke out between the two groups. In her complaint, she alleged that Dheeraj had manhandled her and prevented her from discharging her duties by damaging her walkie talkie. PSI Haroon Akter and other police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Check out latest DH videos here