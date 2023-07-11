Mangaluru: Dubai bound flight delayed by 13 hours

An Air India flight bound for Dubai from the Mangaluru International Airport was delayed by over 13 hours due to technical glitches.

Flight IX 813 was scheduled for departure at 11:05 pm on Monday. However, due to a technical glitch, the aircraft departed at 12.10 pm on Tuesday.

There were 168 passengers who were scheduled for departure on the flight. The inconvenienced passengers had to spend their night at the airport. Of the 168 passengers, 161 departed at 12.10 pm. Seven passengers made alternative arrangements for their travel.

Owing to the delay of the night flight, flight IX 383 which was scheduled to depart at 9.15 am on Tuesday to Dubai from Mangaluru, was rescheduled and is scheduled to depart at 6.45 pm today. As the passengers of the morning flight were informed in advance, they did not arrive at the airport in the morning, said sources.

A statement from Air India Express read, “Air India Express had sent a ferry flight from Thiruvananthapuram, which happens to be the maintenance base for the airline for the departure of the passengers. The original aircraft that was scheduled to function as Flight IX813 is undergoing maintenance at Thiruvananthapuram.”