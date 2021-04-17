Mangaluru ESI hospital, NITK block likely to be Covid Care Centres

The Mangaluru district administration and department of health and family welfare have identified ESI hospital in Mangaluru and a block in NITK-Surathkal to double as Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in emergency situations that might arise with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

As of now, no CCC has been set up in the district. About 90% of positive cases in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district are in home isolation and undergoing treatment, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar told DH.

ESI Hospital has 50 to 75 beds while a block of the NITK can accommodate 100 beds.

“We have already inspected both the spots and informed officials concerned about the need to convert them into covid care centres in case of emergency,” he said.

In the past, there was no concept of home isolation treatment for mild and asymptomatic patients. As a result, covid care centres were opened in the district. Now the government has approved home isolation for mild symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

“Compared to previous wave, the severity in infected is less during the second wave in district. Thus people are opting for home isolation,” Kumar added.

As Covid-19 cannot be predicted, the district administration is mentally prepared and equipped to set up the centres in case the situation demands, he added. As of April 14, out of 1,152 active cases, a total of 953 patients were in home isolation.

No shortage of beds

The DHO clarified that there was no shortage of beds in hospitals for treating Covid-19-infected patients. There are enough ventilators and oxygen-supported beds in hospitals across the district, he said.

About 4,800 beds are available for treating the infected. Further, a meeting of private hospital representatives has been called on Saturday, to discuss sharing of beds for covid patients by DK Deputy Commissioner, he added.

“If an institution is declared as covid containment zone, then all the infected and the immediate contacts of infected are quarantined in the institution itself instead of being admitted to all hospitals depending on the severity of the infection,” the DHO added.