Mangaluru firing: Son, accidently shot by father, dies

16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu, who was accidently shot by his entrepreneur father Rajesh Prabhu, breathed his last in the wee hours on Friday.

Sudheendra, who had received a bullet in the skull, was declared brain dead on October 6. Rajesh, owner of Vaishnavi Express Cargo in Morgans Gate, had attempted to silence his employees Ashraf and Chandru, who were demanding higher wages, by brandishing his .32 bore pistol.

But Rajesh ended up firing at his son. The bullet was lodged in Sudheendra's skull after piercing through his left eye. The court had remanded Rajesh to four days of police custody, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

