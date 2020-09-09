Mangaluru fisherman, adrift in dinghy, finally traced after 36 hours

A fisherman in a dinghy, which went adrift after being separated from a purse seine boat, was finally traced in Malpe after 36 hours.

The fisherman, Sunil Coehlo from Ullal Hoige, along with 28 others had left for fishing in a purse seine boat.

The belt of the boat had been cut at around 11.30 am on September 6.

At midnight, heavy rain coupled with gusty wind lashed at the boat and the rope of the dinghy tethered to the purse seine boat got snapped.

Owing to a technical glitch in the purse seine boat, the fishermen could not rescue Sunil who was in the dinghy.

After a daylong search, the members filed a missing complaint at Ullal Police Station on Monday night.

Sunil Coelho, along with his dinghy, finally reached near Malpe after overcoming turbulent waves on Tuesday. Other fishermen who saw him with his dinghy rushed to his rescue and provided first-aid to him.