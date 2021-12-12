Mangaluru: Four arrested for misbehaving with two students in bus

Four among a group of men who allegedly had misbehaved with students from different faiths travelling in a bus from Mangaluru on Friday were arrested by city police on Saturday.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash, Raghavendra, Ranjith and Pawan. Meanwhile, a video clip showing five to six men questioning and creating an embarrassing situation for students in a public place had gone viral on social media. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said four men had been arrested so far.

The students from a private college had boarded a bus plying to Udupi. The young girl hailed from Udupi and the boy from Shivamogga. When they were sitting inside the bus, five to six men stormed inside the bus and demanded their identity cards and address details.

The men had also allegedly abused them. As soon as the video went public, Mangaluru South police registered a suo motu case later on Friday night and informed the family members of students. “We will be able to get full details about the incident once the students return to Mangaluru,” the Commissioner said. The men arrested were working in the bus and the police are checking their background.

The police have booked cases under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 153 (provocation), 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

