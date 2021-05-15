Mangaluru hostel turned into Covid Care Centre for cops

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V inaugurated 18-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC), exclusively for police personnel and their families, in the now vacant student ladies’ hostel near St Aloysius Gonzaga School in Mangaluru on Friday.

Rajendra, applauding the initiative, said that police personnel were working as frontline Covid warriors while effectively implementing the Covid guidelines. This gesture will boost their morale, he added.

The DC also thanked St Aloysius Education Institutions for dedicating a building as CCC. “The district administration has already set up three CCCs for frontline Covid workers. The centres are equipped with all facilities,” he added.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said, “As police staff are frontline workers, we decided to set up this center. About 95% of police staff have received Covid-19 vaccines.

Out of 1,700 police personnel under the commissionerate, 333 police personnel had tested positive for Covid-19. In the second wave, 62 personnel had tested positive and 46 Covid patients are under home isolation.”

“If police department needs additional beds, then Covid Care Centre at NITK will also be utilised,” the Commissioner added.

St Aloysius ITI Director Fr Cyril D’Mello SJ said, “During the pandemic, the institution had disbursed food kits and medical assistance to the needy. The institution is ready to provide any kind of facilities to police department rendering service to the society.”

DCPs Hariram Shankar, Vinay Gaonkar, St Aloysius College Principal Fr Praveen Martis, SACAA president Steven Pinto, St Aloysius PU College Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira, Registrar/controller of examination, St Aloysius College, Alwyn D’Sa among others were present.