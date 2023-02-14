Mangaluru joins alliance to protect rivers

Mangaluru is among the dozen Indian cities that have been included into the River Cities Alliance (RCA), which has been launched with the objective to provide the member cities with a platform to discuss and exchange information on aspects that are vital for sustainable management of urban rivers, sharing best practices and supporting innovation.

The 12 new cities joining the RCA are Vadodara (Gujarat), Nashik (Maharashtra), Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nanded Waghala (Maharashtra), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Cooch Behar (West Bengal), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Surat (Gujarat), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) and Jodhpur

(Rajasthan).

The initiative was announced at the Driving Holistic Action for Urban Rivers (DHARA 2023), currently being held in Pune.

The RCA initially had 30 cities during its launch on November 25, 2021, which increased to 95 cities last year, and now 107 cities are part of this alliance. The purpose of RCA is to provide a platform for commissioners, executive officers, and senior officials of member cities to discuss and co-learn good practices for managing urban

rivers.

“Prior to the formation of the RCA, policy implementation, procedure, understanding, and deliberations about our rivers and cities occurred in silos. We have gone beyond the basic framework of concepts thanks to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the efforts of two ministries, Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs coming together,” Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

According to him, with India’s G20 Presidency and Modi’s call for making India a developed nation by 2047, India has the opportunity to showcase its efforts, and the world’s attention is focused on India.

“India is now investing the most in the water sector in the world, totaling $240 billion. This includes efforts to connect rivers, identify, assess, and recharge groundwater, conduct one of the world’s largest aquifer mapping programmes, and create a Water Vision 2047 for all states in which water security and management is at par with economic development. Our goal must now be to connect common citizens to the efforts being led by cities, urban local bodies, and states. Only then will we be able to solve the problem holistically and collectively. We must respect water as our ancestors have,” Shekhawat said.

“All of the cities that are part of the RCA now are blessed because they have a city that, when properly managed, will result in incredible growth, aesthetics, and overall development of the city,” said G Ashok Kumar, director general, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

“Cities are the primary catalysts for turning intentions into actions. Each nation’s success is dependent on the performance of its cities,” said Hitesh Vaidya, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).