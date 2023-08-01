Mangaluru: Man arrested for abusing, outraging modesty of woman police constable

The Ullal police arrested a man for allegedly abusing, threatening and outraging the modesty of a woman police constable at Nisarga Road in Kumpala coming under Ullal Police Station limits on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Prashanth (45). In her complaint, woman police constable Namitha said that she was on her way to Konaje police station to report for her duty for the security of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to Mangaluru.

She was riding her two-wheeler from Kolya to Konaje Police Station. When she reached Nisarga Road, suspect Prashanth waylaid her vehicle and hit her shoulder.

The constable tried to explain that it was inappropriate to hit her, especially when she was in uniform, and asked him to stop. He, however reportedly abused her and outraged her modesty by touching her. He also prevented her from discharging her duty. A case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station.