Mangaluru man held for cryptocurrency investment fraud

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Mar 20 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CCB sleuths in Mangaluru arrested a man on charges of cheating people to the tune of crores of rupees in the guise of cryptocurrency investment.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested youth was identified as Hamza C T (42), a resident of the Malappuram district in Kerala. He had allegedly cheated people in the name of investment in cryptocurrency promising handsome returns.

He had promised 25 per cent profit in cryptocurrency investment and cheated a resident of Kannur and others in the city.

Sources said that the police are probing his alleged link to the Morris Coin cryptocurrency scam. It is said that one of the complainants had reportedly lost Rs 35 lakh while his relative had lost about Rs 60 lakh.

Mangaluru
cryptocurrency
Fraud
Karnataka News

