Mangaluru man stabbed to death over 'unnecessary honking'

In a new low for road rage, a man was stabbed to death after a scuffle broke out over him honking unnnecessarily. The incident took place at Ponnodi in Bantwal taluk on late Monday night

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the deceased is Asif and the accused are Mohammed Naufal Maripalla and Mohammed Nasir Maripalla.

Naufal and Nasir had objected to Asif's unnecessary honking while riding his bike near a hotel in Ponnodi. This led to an altercation between Asif and the accused. On Monday night, the accused intercepted Asif at Shanthiangadi and threatened him. Asif then called and informed his friends Ansar, Kaushik and Nizamuddin of the threat. He asked them to visit him.

Asif, along with his friends, once again met the accused near a hotel in Ponnodi. There was another altercation and the accused allegedly assaulted Asif and his friends, and in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed Asif. Though the injured Asif was shifted to a hospital in Thumbe, he was later taken to Mangaluru for advanced treatment, where he died.

The Bantwal town police have booked a case under IPC Section 323, 504, 324, 506, 302 and 34.