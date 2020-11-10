Mangaluru MLA asks officials to check traffic congestion

Following chaos in traffic movement in Mangaluru, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath convened a meeting of the Smart City Mission officials, police, MCC officials and representatives of the Bus Owners’ Association on Monday.

He said that development works should be taken up without causing inconvenience to the public. Measures should be initiated for the smooth flow of traffic from PVS Junction to KS Rao Road. Connectivity should be provided from KS Rao Road to Old Service Bus Stand, Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Road. All vehicles plying on KS Rao Road should be allowed to take a turn towards VT Road and Sharavu Temple Road-GHS Road-Clock Tower, he said.

All vehicles from the State Bank area should be allowed to travel on Hampankatta-KS Rao Road-Yenepoya Hospital and move further. In addition, vehicles should also be allowed to travel from KS Rao Road-Old Bus Stand-Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty, the MLA said.

The MLA also directed the officials to allow movement of vehicles on Sharada Vidyalaya Road. The work on the road should be taken up at Bunder in the night hours to ensure that traffic is not hit during the day-time, he said.

Earlier in the day, traffic on the arterial road was moving at a snail’s pace. A commuter complained that the diversions were done haphazardly without controlling the traffic in the city. A shop owner at Hampankatta cursed the MCC as he was hoping for some business during the festivities.