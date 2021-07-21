Mangaluru observes Bakrid with Covid norms

Bakrid was observed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Wednesday by adhering to the guidelines issued by the state government.

Wearing masks, the Muslim community members offered prayers at the masjids. A few masjids had arranged for namaaz as early as 6.30 am.

The government had issued guidelines to allow prayers by allowing the devotees with 50 per cent of the capacity of the masjids. All those above 65 years and below 10 years were restricted from offering prayers in masjids. Arrangements were made to check the body temperature using thermal scanners at the entrance along with sanitisers to sanitise the hands.

The prayers were offered at Juma Masjid, Kaprigudda; Masjid Al-Noor, Hampankatta; Salafi Masjid Kudroli; Masjid Ibrahim Khalil at State Bank; Moideen Juma Masjid, Kudroli; Masjid Nadupalli at Kudroli; Jamia Masjid at Kudroli; Shamir Masjid at Car Street; Mohiyudeen Juma Masjid at Bolar; Badriya Jumma Masjid at Jeppu Kudpadi; Masjid Kandathpalli; Zeenath Baksh Masjid at Bunder; Eid-Gah Masjid at Light House; Fouziya Masjid, Police Lane; Badriya Masjid, Kandak; Kankanady Juma Masjid; Taqwa Masjid, Pumpwell and Mohiyudin Jumma Masjid Jeppu. Mass prayers were not allowed in halls, 'shadi' mahals and in the open ground.

Normally, the Idgah Masjid at Light House Hill Road, witnesses thousands of devotees offering prayers. This year only a limited number of people offered prayers due to Covid-19 restrictions.