Mangaluru oxygen plant to be ready in 40 days, says MLA

The oxygen generation plant will be ready at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru in the next 30 to 40 days. About 50 ventilators will reach the hospital within 10 days, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said.

An action plan has been prepared to set up 250 oxygen-supported beds at the district hospital, he told media persons in the city on Friday.

The work on setting up oxygen generation plants in all taluk hospitals is in progress. Already, 50 oxygen-supported beds have been established at Ullal Community Health Centre, Kamath said.

As a former health minister, U T Khader has not contributed anything to his constituency. The Congress does not want development. Instead of speaking on development, the party leaders are engaged in levelling allegations, he alleged.

Kamath said that Congress leaders should stop playing cheap politics over issues pertaining to health. The party is involved in creating fear about Wenlock Hospital. The District Hospital has all the facilities to treat the poor. However, the Congress leaders are misleading the poor. In the last 50 years, Congress has not given anything to the Wenlock Hospital. Even when Khader was health minister, he has not done anything for the betterment of the Wenlock Hospital, he rued.

At present, Wenlock Hospital has 70 ventilators, the MLA said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coming down heavily on the statements issued by the Congress leaders on oxygen from Bahrain reaching Mangaluru, he said, the Indian government had sought oxygen from Bahrain.

Owing to diplomatic reason, the Centre decided to collect the consignment through the Red Cross Society of India. When the Karnataka government placed the demand for oxygen, it was sent to Mangaluru instead of Mumbai. The Red Cross Society of India comes under the purview of the President of India and the union health minister. In the state, it comes under Governor and deputy commissioner, Kamath said.

"In such a scenario, what was wrong in elected representatives welcoming the oxygen container?," he asked.

Report within 24 hrs

The MLA said that as patients coming for testing of Covid fail to furnish all details in the application form, there was a delay in uploading the details. The issue will be sorted out within a week. The Covid-19 report will be made available within 24 hours, he assured.