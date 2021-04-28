Mangaluru Police arrest 7 for abduction, rescue victims

In a swift action, the police arrested seven persons for allegedly abducting two men for ransom and rescued the victims. Ahammed Ashraf and Javed were the victims of this crime.

The arrested are Ahammed Iqbal (33), Yakub M (33), Umar Nawaf (25), and Naushad (27) from Macchampady, Shamsheer (30) from Bandyod, Sayyed Mohammed Kausar (41) and Sheikh Mohammed Riyaz (25) from Mangalpady.

The police seized three cars, two swords, one dagger, a 120-gram necklace, land documents, the key of a bike, and 10 mobile phones from the accused, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Tuesday.

One among the arrested men, Umar Nawaf, had tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The remaining will be produced before the magistrate, the Commissioner added.

The victims Ahammed Ashraf and Javed Ahmmed Iqbal had promised a three-fold increase in the money invested in MCT Trading company, which deals in cryptocurrency and forex trading. They had collected Rs 27 lakh from prime accused Ahammed Iqbal.

Iqbal had also collected Rs 5 lakh from Yakub. Ahammed Iqbal was supposed to receive Rs 99 lakh, but Ashraf had paid only Rs 10 lakh to Iqbal. When the duo failed to pay the money as promised, Iqbal decided to kidnap them and extort money.

Initially, he had contacted Nappate Rafeeq, who is involved in many extortion cases and had settled in a foreign country. As Rafeeq had demanded an exorbitant fee, Iqbal instead contacted Ahammed Ashraf of Macchampady through Yakub in order to kidnap Ahmmed Ashraf and Javed.

Accordingly, Ashraf was kidnapped from K C Road, while Javed was kidnapped from Hosangady in Manjeshwara, and were locked in a house at Paivalike in Kasargod district.

Later Ahammed Iqbal contacted Ashraf and Javed's family members through internet calls and demanded ransom, property documents and gold ornaments.