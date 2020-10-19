Mangaluru Police Commissioner bans movement of vehicles to facilitate works

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has banned the movement of vehicles on a few stretches to facilitate the work on the ongoing underground drainage work.

In a notification, the commissioner said that the movement of vehicles on the service road between Govindadasa College and Surathkal Junction is banned till October 31 to facilitate the work of laying pipes for the UGD network.

Vehicles coming from the Surathkal Junction to Govindadasa College should move on the National Highway. Those coming from the college towards the junction and to Chokkabettu have to use the road connecting Sacred Heart Church and Surathkal Market, the notification stated.

The movement of vehicles from Surathkal Market to Govindadasa College has been banned.

The movement of vehicles on Yeyyadi-Kuntalpadi-Shakthinagarakoodu has been banned to facilitate the work on a bridge at Kuntalpadi.

Movement of vehicles on Yeyyadi-Dhandakeri road is allowed, to facilitate construction of a bridge. The vehicles to Shaktinagar from Yeyyadi can take a right turn near the place of construction and move on the Eden Club-Nanthoor route.

The vehicles can also go on KPT-Nantoor-Bikarnakatte cross route. The vehicles coming from Shaktinagar to Yeyyadi can move on the Suryanagar-Mary Hill-Guru Nagara route or use Bikarnakatte Cross-Nanthoor-KPT route, he added in the notification.

The commissioner said that the movement of vehicles on Ocean Pearl Hotel-Sharada School stretch is banned till October 30 and vehicles will have to move on the PVS Circle-Besant College stretch.

When the work is taken up on PVS Kalakunaja Road from October 31, vehicles can take the route between Sharada School and Besant College. The residents have to use the road joining Venkataramana Temple in Dongarkeri.