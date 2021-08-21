Mangaluru Police Commissioner promises all support for students from Afghanistan

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the city police will extend all required support for the students from Afghanistan studying in Mangaluru. The police are ready to provide all safety measures required for the students.

The students have raised concerns and worries over their families back in Afghanistan, following the Taliban taking over control of the country. The city police are ready to coordinate with the government for any help sought by the Afghanistan students, he said during an interaction with the students and their family members in Mangaluru. “The police are with them in these difficult times,” he added.

Stating that there were 58 students studying from Afghanistan in Mangaluru, he said these students were studying in Mangalore University, St Aloysius College and NITK. Of 58 students, 11 had returned to their country and 47 are staying with their family members in Mangaluru. Of 58 students, 22 are pursuing their UG, 13 -PG and 23 research for PhD.

Concerns of students

The Afghan students said that the Visa of the students who are in their final year will expire by September and a Visa extension for about six months would be beneficial to them. A few students who had returned to Afghanistan are stuck there. It would be helpful if the government can help them to come back so that they would not be left out in the academic year.

The students said the government should facilitate those who want to go back to reunite with their families. It would be beneficial if refugee status is given to those who want to continue their stay here only. If some liberal consideration is given for students here to work will help them to take care of their livelihood till the situation normalises back in their country. Many students who are selected for educational support by the Government of India may be given an emergency visa from Afghanisthan to come here as the academic year has commenced, to pursue their studies, said the students in a representation submitted to the City Police Commissioner.

An Afghan student expressed gratitude to the city police and said that the government has been giving scholarships to the students to pursue their studies in India for the last 15 years. India has been kind and generous enough to provide educational opportunities for Afghanistan students. In addition, India had been contributing to the development of Afghanistan especially in the field of infrastructure development, roads, dams, and hospitals. India has been actively participating in the reconstruction activities in Afghanistan all these days, he said.