Mangaluru: Railway police arrest 2 for brandishing sickle, damaging window panes on train

The Railway police arrested two persons for creating nuisance by brandishing sickle and damaging window panes of Dadar -Tirunelveli train on Friday.

According to the Mangaluru railway police, the arrested are Jayaprabhu and Prasad, who were travelling from Goa to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The police said that the duo were engaged in plucking coconuts.

After completing their work in Goa, they boarded the train to travel to their native. As the duo were in an inebriated condition, both engaged in a drunken brawl over a trivial issue by holding sickle in their hands. In the melee, they damaged the window panes. The scuffle triggered panic and chaos among the passengers, who in turn informed the railway police.

TTEs along with the Railway police arrested them when the train reached Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. The arrested were produced to the court, which in turn remanded them in judicial custody.