Mangaluru residents can now pay water bills online

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) introduced on its website a provision for residents to pay their water bills online through a portal it created with the State Bank of India.

Residents can now pay their water dues by going to MCC’s website and clicking the link ‘Online Water Bill Payment’ to pay water bills online through multiple modes like credit card, internet banking and UPI. After reading and accepting the terms, they can input details like sequence number of the bills and personal details like name, address and amount, explained State Bank of India (SBI) Deputy General Manager Rajesh Gupta.

MCC Mayor Diwakar launched water new system. MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said when the council approached the bank to introduce the water bill payment system, they started work on it promptly and rolled it out "within a fortnight".

MCC (Administration) Deputy Commissioner G Santosh Kumar said there were 93,000 household bills.

A sum of Rs 10.80 will be charged for payment of bills up to Rs 1 lakh done through internet banking. Once the payment is made, consumers can download the bills in PDF format and also note down the reference number, Gupta said. He added that payments can be done by scanning QR codes in possession of the multi-purpose workers.

Trade licence certificate mobile application was also launched during this occasion. From January onwards, the renewal of trade licence and issuing of new trade licence will be done online.

A new Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Cell has been set up. "Issues relating to TDR have been solved," Santosh added.