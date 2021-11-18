Mangaluru: School records zero attendance on Day 2

Harihara Pallathadka School, a higher primary school in Harihara Pallathadka near Subrahmanya, recorded zero attendance on second consecutive day as parents stood firm in their resolve not to send children till the quality of teaching improved in the school.

Education officials, including Block Education officer (BEO), had met the parents on Tuesday and appealed to them on sending their children to the school.

BEO S P Mahadeva had promised to fulfill the demands of parents including appointing teachers and improving the quality of education in

school.

But on Wednesday, parents did not budge from their stand. They had declared that they will not send their children to the school until their demands, including posting permanent teachers, taking action against present teachers and solving other problems of schools, were met.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Malleswamy told DH that he was unaware about the parents going on a protest and the school recording zero attendance for the past two days.

The deputy director promised to seek details from the officials concerned.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: