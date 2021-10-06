Mangaluru social media monitoring cell to be strengthened

M'luru social media monitoring cell to be strengthened

The cell will have a six-member team monitoring social media content, supervised by an official of the ACP rank

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 06 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 12:00 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The social media monitoring cell in City Police Commissionerate on the lines of Bengaluru is being strengthened and will be inaugurated soon, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

The cell will have a six-member team monitoring social media content, supervised by an official of the ACP (assistant commissioner of police) rank. Besides ACP, the cell will also have a cyber station inspector and four personnel from the department with sound technical knowledge.

If any provocative issues are noticed online, a legal opinion will be sought. If any violations are found, then cases will be booked against individuals or organisations. When his attention was drawn to the provocative speech made during a programme in Surathkal, the commissioner informed that none had filed any complaints.

"We will seek legal opinion and if any violations are found, then action will be taken," he said. 

