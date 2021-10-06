Mangaluru social media monitoring cell to be strengthened

The social media monitoring cell in City Police Commissionerate on the lines of Bengaluru is being strengthened and will be inaugurated soon, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

The cell will have a six-member team monitoring social media content, supervised by an official of the ACP (assistant commissioner of police) rank. Besides ACP, the cell will also have a cyber station inspector and four personnel from the department with sound technical knowledge.

If any provocative issues are noticed online, a legal opinion will be sought. If any violations are found, then cases will be booked against individuals or organisations. When his attention was drawn to the provocative speech made during a programme in Surathkal, the commissioner informed that none had filed any complaints.

"We will seek legal opinion and if any violations are found, then action will be taken," he said.

