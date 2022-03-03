Mangaluru student returns home from Ukraine

Vidya and Harishchandra Bhat heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday when their daughter Anusha, a third year medical student who was stranded in war-torn Ukraine, landed at Mangaluru International Airport. The parents thanked PM Narendra Modi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V for bringing their daughter back safely.
Anusha and her friends were unsure initially if their travel was essential as they were not in a war-hit city. “We were confused about the return journey as we had exams. The place where I was staying did not have any emergency war situation. The government of India was supportive during the evacuation,” she said.
She took a bus from Vinnytsia to Chernivtsi, a border town in Ukraine through an agency. “From Chernivtsi, we walked for two kilometers to reach the border of Romania, where we lived in a shelter for two days. I travelled from Bucharest to Mumbai in a flight arranged by the Government of India,” she added.
MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel welcomed Anusha Bhat at the airport.
