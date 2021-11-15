Mangaluru students to present play on Education department's ‘Mane Mana Bheti’ programme

With schoolchildren taking complete responsibility for the programme, Children’s Day celebrations will be a unique experience at the Town Hall in Puttur on November 15.

The entire programme will be managed by students and will include a variety of cultural programmes, Puttur BEO Lokesh told DH.

The children will also interact with Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and will air their grievances.

The BEO said that Puttur and Kadaba taluks have 20 clusters. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 200 children will be a part of the taluk-level Children’s Day celebrations. It will be a fun-filled day for the children with a variety of programmes lined up to showcase their talents.

Each cluster has been entrusted with a cultural programme to present. Accordingly, children from the Bajathur cluster will present Tulu folk dance, Noojibalthila cluster (group song), Kadaba cluster (Prahasana), Ramakunja (folk song), Bantra cluster (one-act show), Kaniyoor cluster (Kannada Dindimava Gayana), Alankaru (folk dance), Nelyadi (Kolata), Menala (group song), Keyyur (value-based story telling), Savanoor (Nithyotsava Gayana), Narimogaru (Yogasana), Kavu (group song), Bettampady (Kolata), Irde Uppalige (patriotic songs), Uppinangady (Kamsale), Kumbra (folk dance), Kodimbadi (group dance), Puttur (group dance) and Haradi cluster will present a play.

Play to create awareness

The BEO said as many as 21 students from two higher primary schools of Haradi and Kabaka will stage the Kannada play ‘Bharavaseya Baalina Belaku’ in Puttur as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

The drama is written and directed by Malleshaiah, a teacher from the Government Lower Primary School in Koppal, overwhelmed by the success of ‘Vidyarthi Mane Mana Bheti’ programme in Puttur, through which the teachers and the elected representatives visited the homes of SSLC students to instil confidence, and to know the problems faced by them.

Through the initiative, the staff of the Education department, with the help of donors, were able to provide students with solar lamps, electricity connections and even built a house for a needy student.

The play not only speaks about the success of the ‘Vidyarthi Mane Mana Bheti’ programme but also urges students to make use of the facilities available in government hostels to complete their education. “The story revolves around a boy hailing from an economically poor background, successfully clearing the UPSC exams after his problems were understood by his teachers and officials during their visit to his house. On realising the problems at home, the student was admitted to the government hostel, to complete his education.”

The play will also be presented by the children on All India Radio on November 21.

The teachers ensured that the children rehearsed regularly. Malleshaiah used to visit Puttur during weekends to train the students, said the BEO.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: