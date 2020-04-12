Mangaluru teenager takes friend to apartment in suitcase amid coronavirus lockdown

In a bizarre incident, a teen in Mangaluru got so bored of being confined indoors that he decided to smuggle his friend into his apartment in a suitcase. The suitcase heroics proved costly as the police registered a case against the two minors. Both will be produced before the Juvenile Justice board, said the police.

The incident happened in an apartment complex located on Arya Samaj Road. The apartment association had prohibited outsiders from entering the complex.

The teen was so bored out of his mind that he kept pestering the association to allow his friend into his flat.

When his requests fell on deaf ears, he hatched an ingenious solution to sneak his friend into the apartment.

On Sunday, the boy packed his friend into a huge suitcase and decided to wheel him in. But things didn’t go as planned.

When the suitcase was being taken into the apartment complex, residents noticed the boy struggling with the suitcase.

Whenever the suitcase hit a bump, the minor inside the suitcase began moving.

Growing suspicious, elderly residents insisted that the teen open the suitcase. When the suitcase was opened, the surprise package spilled out to everyone’s shock and disbelief.

Later, the police arrived at the apartment after being tipped off about the incident.

Residents in the apartment complex told DH that the teenager, who is from an affluent family, had been residing alone in the flat. He wanted his friend to stay with him until the end of the lockdown period.