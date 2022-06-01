Mangaluru to get international-level furniture cluster soon: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that Mangaluru will get an international-level 'furniture cluster' soon.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating Yennehole lift irrigation project at Marne.

Bommai said the furniture cluster (which would help furniture manufacturing on a large scale to meet domestic requirements and put India on the global furniture trade map) will have experts from all over the world.

He promised a wood cluster to assist Karkala's carpenters and sculptors.

The CM promised projects worth an additional Rs 40 crore in Karkala. A textile park is coming up in Karkala, he added.

A tourism circuit connecting ancient Jain basadis in Karkala and other tourist spots in the region would be developed, he said.

Beach and pilgrimage tourism would be taken up in a big way in the coastal region, he said.

A proposal worth Rs 2,400 crore under Sagarmala project was submitted to the central government for approval.

A cabinet sub-committee was formed under Revenue Minister R Ashoka to look into the row over land classification like 'Kane' and 'Bane,' Bommai said.

The issue of deemed forest has been resolved by excluding 6.33 lakh acres from the category.

Title deeds will be issued to farmers in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, Bommai said.

Work on expansion of Karwar and Mangaluru ports have been taken up, Bommai said.

Earlier, the CM assured employees of Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi, who have been on strike for the past five months, that their salaries will be credited without further delay.