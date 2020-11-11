Manipal Academy of Higher Education to introduce new prog under NEP

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has unveiled its roadmap ahead on aligning the courses and curriculum to the National Education policy 2020 guidelines.

Speaking to reporters virtually, MAHE pro-chancellor Dr H S Ballal elaborated on the planning to set up new campuses within the country and abroad.

Dr Ballal said MAHE has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, for being formally declared as Institution of Eminence. Therefore, MAHE plans to add new institutions, new departments and new programmes in the future. Under the new NEP-2020, MAHE plans to introduce new programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the future.

MAHE will also look at the opening of new campuses which will help in employment generation. Research, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Collaborations will be the renewed focus area of MAHE, he added.

Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Dr Venkatesh said the convocation will be held on November 20, 21 and 22 on virtual mode this year. Around 3,500 graduates have already registered for the convocation. The chief guest are - First day, Dr C Rajkumar, Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University; second day- Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd and on the third day- Dr Katsufrakis, President and CEO, National Board of Medical Examiners, Philadelphia, USA.

This time, MAHE is going for traditional Indian attire for the convocation ceremony, he added.

Lt Gen Dr Venkatesh said, “Considering the changing dynamics of education, especially in the covid-19 era, it is a great moment for MAHE to take a giant leap towards aligning courses as per the NEP guidelines and moving towards a more skill-based learning. “

“The introduction of NEP policy is a welcome move and therefore, MAHE likes to align curriculum in accordance with the guidelines provided as this will pave the path for more holistic, innovative and positive changes in the higher education system while the world is grappling with the Global pandemic it is time, we make our education system more resilient, agile and foster a culture of innovation. The NEP is truly well structured, progressive and emphasises on flexible undergraduate education that also takes into account technical and vocational disciplines,” he added.

Registrar, Dr Narayana Sabhahit said, “Considering the impact of Covid 19 on the education system, the plans for continuing seamless education to students amidst the pandemic were shared. As per the Government and UGC guidelines, MAHE is planning to invite the students to campuses in a phased manner with the consent of parents. We will follow all government protocols of maintaining high standards of safety for students on campus with social distancing and regular sanitisation”.